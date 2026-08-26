H3RC Youth Pride: Rainbow Prom Hawaii

H3RC Youth Pride Hawaiʻi: Rainbow Prom is a free, substance-free celebration for LGBTQIA+ youth and allies ages 14–20. This year’s theme, **Rainbow Wonderland**, invites young people to enjoy a fun and welcoming evening filled with music, dancing, entertainment, and community. Rainbow Prom will take place on **October 3, 2026, at Capitol Modern** in Honolulu.

