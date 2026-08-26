Greg Corbino Puppet Workshop

Free, drop-in, no RSVP needed

Join Ocean Music Action and artist Greg Corbino for a family puppet-making workshop celebrating the world premiere of Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals. Kids of all ages will learn about endangered species in Hawaiʻi and create their own puppets made entirely from paper and other recycled materials.

In conjunction with the closing day of the EWC Gallery exhibition FAUNA: Animal Imagery in the East-West Center Collection.

Supported by generous donors to the EWC Arts Program.