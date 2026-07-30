Part of the weeklong ‘Ulu Ho‘olaule‘a in Kailua-Kona, the Global Breadfruit Summit will be hosted by the University of Hawaii, leveraging Hawaii as a global leader in breadfruit research and innovation, to convene scholars from around the world on critical topics such as agronomy, nutrition and product innovation. During one of the conference evenings, a variety showcase pairing farmers, chefs, distillers and brewers will present culinary and beverage innovations featuring diverse local breadfruit varieties; this world-class social event will facilitate networking and relationship building, helping to drive collaboration across disciplines and geographies in years to come.