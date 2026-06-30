Friday Night Swings - Third Friday Lindy Hop Dance Workshop
Friday Night Swings - Third Friday Lindy Hop Dance Workshop
Looking for something new to try? Sign up for our swing dance workshop, happening every Third Friday! Beginners are welcome!
For the first hour, instructor James Novy will walk you through the basics of the Lindy Hop, a type of swing dance that originated from NYC's Harlem neighborhood. Afterward, dance the night away with your new moves!
No experience or partner necessary. This workshop is a perfect date night activity... a fun, new experience with a friend... or a great way to make new friends!
Hawaii Dance Bomb
$30-45
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Friday through Dec 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hawaii Dance Bomb
808-382-7467
miranda@hawaiidancebomb.com
Hawaii Dance Bomb
2758 S King St #103Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
808-382-7467
info@hawaiidancebomb.com