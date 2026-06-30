Friday Night Swings - Third Friday Lindy Hop Dance Workshop

Looking for something new to try? Sign up for our swing dance workshop, happening every Third Friday! Beginners are welcome!

For the first hour, instructor James Novy will walk you through the basics of the Lindy Hop, a type of swing dance that originated from NYC's Harlem neighborhood. Afterward, dance the night away with your new moves!

No experience or partner necessary. This workshop is a perfect date night activity... a fun, new experience with a friend... or a great way to make new friends!