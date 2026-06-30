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Friday Night Swings - Third Friday Lindy Hop Dance Workshop

Friday Night Swings - Third Friday Lindy Hop Dance Workshop

Looking for something new to try? Sign up for our swing dance workshop, happening every Third Friday! Beginners are welcome!

For the first hour, instructor James Novy will walk you through the basics of the Lindy Hop, a type of swing dance that originated from NYC's Harlem neighborhood. Afterward, dance the night away with your new moves!

No experience or partner necessary. This workshop is a perfect date night activity... a fun, new experience with a friend... or a great way to make new friends!

Hawaii Dance Bomb
$30-45
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Friday through Dec 18, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Hawaii Dance Bomb
808-382-7467
miranda@hawaiidancebomb.com
https://hawaiidancebomb.com
Hawaii Dance Bomb
2758 S King St #103
Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
808-382-7467
info@hawaiidancebomb.com
https://hawaiidancebomb.com/kids-saturday-night-party/