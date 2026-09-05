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Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State

Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State

Join the RPS Coalition for a free community lunch and screening of Out of State, which follows the journeys of Native Hawaiians in a prison thousands of miles from home.

Island Nation - Ma Uka, Ma Kai
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
https://reimaginingpublicsafety.com/

Artist Group Info

emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
Island Nation - Ma Uka, Ma Kai
194 Kamehameha Avenue
Hilo, Hawaii 96720