Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State
Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State
Join the RPS Coalition for a free community lunch and screening of Out of State, which follows the journeys of Native Hawaiians in a prison thousands of miles from home.
Island Nation - Ma Uka, Ma Kai
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
Artist Group Info
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
Island Nation - Ma Uka, Ma Kai
194 Kamehameha AvenueHilo, Hawaii 96720