Free In-Person Workshop on “Common Humanity” at UH-Hilo on October 16

In honor of International Conflict Resolution Day, the public is invited to the free workshop “Common Humanity: Caring for Ourselves, Caring for Each Other” with Dr. Ami Kunimura. The in-person event is Friday, October 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at UH-Hilo Campus Center Room 301. A reception with pupu begins at 4:30 p.m. "In a world that often feels stressful, uncertain, and divided, our individual well-being and our collective well-being are deeply connected," says Dr. Kunimura. This experiential workshop will explore how mindfulness, self-care, and simple mind-body practices can help us cultivate peace, compassion, and connection in our everyday lives. Together, we'll reflect on our shared human experience and how we can show up with greater presence, empathy, and resilience for ourselves and for one another. To RSVP to this free public workshop, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

CONTACT:

carol@hawaiimediation.org

