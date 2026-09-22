October 15 Free Brown Bag Talk on “Creating Trauma-Informed Storytelling for Social Good”

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on October 15th as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are Third Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 pm via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Maria Bryan on the topic “Beyond the Story: Creating Trauma-Informed Storytelling for Social Good.”

“Nonprofit storytelling can move your mission, but traditional approaches may unintentionally reinforce harm,” says Bryan.

Reimagine storytelling through a trauma-informed lens and use tools that center agency, safety, and care. Explore the intricate relationships between story owners, receivers, and witnesses, and learn how to gather, craft, and share stories in ways that honor both individuals and the communities you represent.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. To get the Zoom link, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.