July 16 Free Brown Bag Talk on “Meetings That Feel Clear, Effective, and Gentle on Nervous Systems”

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on July 16th as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are Third Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 pm via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Michelle Tsutsumi on the topic “Meetings That Feel Clear, Effective, and Gentle on Nervous Systems.”

“What systems of support can we create in meeting spaces that tend to moments of tension?” asks Tsutsumi.

In this talk, we’ll view elements of meetings through a sociocracy lens where every voice is heard and people move through processes at the speed of trust. Gain tools to organize meetings with room for exploration, connection, building shared understanding, and consent decision-making that welcomes objections.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. To get the Zoom link, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

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