Celebrate ALOHA FRIDAY at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center with Hawaiian music, cultural demos, and activities for the whole ʻohana!

Center Court

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Friday, September 11, 2026

Enjoy live entertainment by The Kalama School Ukulele Band, Leimana Purdy, and more!

Join us for a vibrant evening honoring the rich traditions of Hawai‘i... Immerse yourself in cultural exhibits, enjoy hands-on activities, and experience the beauty of live Hawaiian music and hula.

This year's theme is “Ea Mai Ke Kai Mai – Rise Up from the Sea,” in support of Governor Josh Green’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Our Coastal Kuleana.” Learn more about Festivals of Aloha 2026 and view the entire schedule of events at www.FestivalsOfAloha.com.

Bring your ‘ohana and celebrate the spirit of aloha through music, dance, and culture, while supporting Maui’s local businesses and community organizations.

This is a FREE family-friendly event that you won’t want to miss!