FEAST Summit is Hawaii’s premier one-day professional development conference at the intersection of Food, Education, Agriculture, Sustainability, and Tourism. Bringing together global and local leaders—from chefs, restaurateurs, and hoteliers to farmers, educators, food and beverage innovators, and policymakers—FEAST offers a full day of insights, collaboration, and forward-looking dialogue shaping the future of food systems and travel.

Designed as a catalyst for connection and impact, this full system-wide conversation—from farm to table to travel—brings together generations of industry experts to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and help shape Hawaii’s future. Created for industry professionals, emerging talent, and students alike, FEAST delivers both perspective and practical value through expert-led sessions, dynamic discussions, and curated networking—offering direct access to decision-makers and innovators from Hawaii and across the U.S.

