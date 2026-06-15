Father's Day Classic Car Show at The Shops at Wailea

Sunday, June 21 from 11am–2pm at The Shops at Wailea

To honor our makuakāne (fathers), The Shops at Wailea is hosting a Classic Car Show on Sunday, June 21 from 11am-2pm. Maui Classic Cruisers will showcase 25+ fascinating vintage vehicles located in the parking lot near Island Gourmet Markets. Guests will have the chance to vote for their three favorite vintage cars during the Best Car in Show. Prizes for the top place winners include a $150 Tommy Bahama Gift Certificate for first place, $100 Waikiki Brewing Company Gift Certificate for second and a $50 Island Vintage Coffee Gift Certificate for third place.

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com