FANCON - Maui's Premier Gaming Fair

Join A New Gaming Event - This Sept. At Queen Ka'ahumanu Center!

Explore various types of gaming in this exciting event filled with creativity and community!

Join Board Games (classics, new, and obscure), Role Playing Games (such as Dungeons & Dragons), Trading Cards (Pokémon, anyone?), Miniatures (let's paint!), Esports Video Games (did you see our "GAME ON" event?!), Cosplay, and find out what Maui Gamers are into.

There will be FREE activities, art, and experiences for all ages, plus demonstrations to guide your journey. Learn, Create, and Connect!

2:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Center Court; East and West Wings; Lower Level and Upper Level Units

Enjoy live entertainment, demos, crafts, interactions with experts, exciting giveaways, and more!