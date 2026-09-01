Expressive Arts Playground 4-week Series with Skyler Riela

🧠 Do you find yourself stuck in your head when the moment calls for spontaneity?

🤐Does lack of confidence / negative self-talk prevent you from stepping into the spotlight?

💃 Are you ready to graduate from following others’ directions to confident and joyful artistic autonomy?

Too long have you lived in the shadows. It’s time to reclaim your center stage with Interplay!

Seasoned play-former Skyler Riela will lead you through playful and powerful practices designed to unlock your inner creative sparks. Discover ease, joy, and deeper awareness as you reconnect with personal and communal creativity using fun and incremental improv forms. Say Aloha (hello) to loving the lime light and Aloha (goodbye) to stage fright for good!

Whether you are a singer, dancer, writer, actor, artist, or have only created in your dreams, this 4 week series has something to get everyone’s creativity going: