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EPIC

EPIC

SEP 30-OCT 4, 2026
*Post Show Q&A following the Friday performance

Wednesday, Sep 30 | 7:30 PM
Thursday, Oct 1 | 7:30 PM
Friday, Oct 2 | 7:30 PM*
Saturday, Oct 3 | 2:00 PM
Sunday, Oct 4 |2:00 PM (ASL Interpreted)
*post-show Q&A 10/3

EPIC

Choreographed by Pei-Ling Kao in collaboration with Sunny Nai-Hsuan Yang (Les Petites Choses Production, Taiwan) and the cast members.

Directed by Pei-Ling Kao

Epic is a transcultural dance-theatre work directed and choreographed by Professor Pei-Ling Kao in collaboration with Taiwanese choreographer Sunny Nai-Hsuan Yang, artistic director of Les Petites Choses Production. Epic represents an exploration towards inclusivity in dance. The work embraces the diversity of dance genres and human bodies, celebrating movement as a shared human language created by—and belonging to—everyone.

TICKETS GO ON SALE | Monday - Aug 31, 2026

PRIMETIME SERIES - TICKET PRICES
Regularly Priced Tickets:
$9 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID
$13 Non-UHM Student/Youth
$16 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior
$18 Regular (Adult)

John F. Kennedy Theatre
$9-$18
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kennedy Theatre
808-956-7655
ktbox@hawaii.edu
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/kennedy-theatre/
John F. Kennedy Theatre
1770 East-West Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-7655
ktbox@hawaii.edu
http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/