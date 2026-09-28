The LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Hawaii Chapter operated by the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association is thrilled to announce Empower & Enrich: Special Event with LPGA Tour Star, Nasa Hataoka on Tuesday, September 29, from 4:00pm – 5:30pm at Pearl at Kalauao.

This event presents an opportunity for girls ages 6-17, to experience the game of golf featuring LPGA Tour standout and Hilton Grand Vacations Brand Ambassador, Nasa Hataoka. She will conduct a clinic and Q&A session, followed by fun golf-related activities.

Thanks to the generous support from the LPGA Foundation and Hilton Grand Vacations, the event is free for all participants, with limited spots available. Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot in this unforgettable experience.

To register, participants can access via this QR code or at hsjga.org at the home page under recent news.

