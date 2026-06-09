Emmer & Rye Pop-Up at Moana with Chef Kevin Fink

On June 26, Kona Village welcomes acclaimed Chef Kevin Fink of Texas’ renowned Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, the team behind some of Austin and San Antonio’s most celebrated restaurants. Recognized by the MICHELIN Guide for his thoughtful, ingredient-driven cuisine, Chef Fink joins Kona Village for a special one-night-only pop-up at Moana, featuring a curated selection of Emmer & Rye favorites reimagined with locally sourced Hawaiʻi ingredients alongside Moana’s signature dinner offerings. Open to resort guests and the local community.

For reservations, please call 808 865 0100 or email konavillage.dining@rosewoodhotels.com.