© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

el momento en que me desperté

el momento en que me desperté

Dec 3, 5 & 6, 2026
A Late Night Theatre Company Production

Time: 8:30 PM | All Performances

el momento en que me desperté
A devised Butoh Dance drama piece facilitated and choreographed by Santiago Rivera Rodas (MFA Candidate).

*Please note that tickets to all Late Night Theatre Company performances will only be available at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting one hour before each performance.

Address: 1770 East-West Road, Honolulu, HI 96822

LATE NIGHT SERIES - TICKET PRICES
Regularly Priced Tickets:
$6 UHM Student with valid UHM ID
$9 Discount Groups (Military, Senior, UH Faculty/Staff, Non-UHM Students - with valid ID)
$11 Regular (Adult)

Late Night Theatre Company strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-making that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers our local, national, and global communities. Late Night productions are by, for, and about UHM students.

John F. Kennedy Theatre
$6-$11
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kennedy Theatre
808-956-7655
ktbox@hawaii.edu
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/kennedy-theatre/
John F. Kennedy Theatre
1770 East-West Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-7655
ktbox@hawaii.edu
http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/