el momento en que me desperté
el momento en que me desperté
Dec 3, 5 & 6, 2026
A Late Night Theatre Company Production
Time: 8:30 PM | All Performances
el momento en que me desperté
A devised Butoh Dance drama piece facilitated and choreographed by Santiago Rivera Rodas (MFA Candidate).
*Please note that tickets to all Late Night Theatre Company performances will only be available at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting one hour before each performance.
Address: 1770 East-West Road, Honolulu, HI 96822
LATE NIGHT SERIES - TICKET PRICES
Regularly Priced Tickets:
$6 UHM Student with valid UHM ID
$9 Discount Groups (Military, Senior, UH Faculty/Staff, Non-UHM Students - with valid ID)
$11 Regular (Adult)
Late Night Theatre Company strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-making that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers our local, national, and global communities. Late Night productions are by, for, and about UHM students.