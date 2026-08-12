Dec 3, 5 & 6, 2026

A Late Night Theatre Company Production

Time: 8:30 PM | All Performances

el momento en que me desperté

A devised Butoh Dance drama piece facilitated and choreographed by Santiago Rivera Rodas (MFA Candidate).

*Please note that tickets to all Late Night Theatre Company performances will only be available at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting one hour before each performance.

Address: 1770 East-West Road, Honolulu, HI 96822

LATE NIGHT SERIES - TICKET PRICES

Regularly Priced Tickets:

$6 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

$9 Discount Groups (Military, Senior, UH Faculty/Staff, Non-UHM Students - with valid ID)

$11 Regular (Adult)

Late Night Theatre Company strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-making that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers our local, national, and global communities. Late Night productions are by, for, and about UHM students.