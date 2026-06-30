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E-Bikes 101 @ Mānoa - Free Bike Workshop by HBL!

E-Bikes 101 @ Mānoa - Free Bike Workshop by HBL!

This 2-hour interactive workshop is made free to the public through a grant from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and will go over the most essential e-bike topics: what Hawai‘i’s laws say about e-bikes, introduction & rundown of e-bike lingo, what sets them apart from traditional bicycles, pros & cons on different component options, and best practices for safe e-biking in Hawai‘i! These workshops are designed to get responsible teens & adults into the awesome world of electric bicycles safely & confidently with Hawai‘i’s bicycling-experts.

An e-bike plus bike helmet will be provided to all registrants (maximum of 10 attendees per workshop) to try out during the workshop of their selection.

Registration is required in advance to attend this workshop and closes 48-hours before the start of the class.

Noelani Elementary School
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawai‘i Bicycling League
808-735-5756
bicycle@hbl.org
hbl.org
Noelani Elementary School
2655 Woodlawn Dr
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
8089881858
https://www.nes.k12.hi.us/m/