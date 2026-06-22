E-Bikes 101 - Free Bike Class with HBL

This 2-hour interactive workshop is made free to the public through a grant from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and will go over the most essential e-bike topics: what Hawai‘i’s laws say about e-bikes, introduction & rundown of e-bike lingo, what sets them apart from traditional bicycles, pros & cons on different component options, and best practices for safe e-biking in Hawai‘i! These workshops are designed to get responsible teens & adults into the awesome world of electric bicycles safely & confidently with Hawai‘i’s bicycling-experts.

An e-bike and bicycle helmet will be provided to all registrants (maximum of 10 attendees per workshop) to try out during the workshop of their selection. You must be over the age of 15 to operate an e-bike.

Find more resources on e-bikes and full listing of free workshops by Hawai‘i Bicycling League at HBL.org/ebikes.