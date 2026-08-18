Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest

Hawaii's premiere ocean sports festival returns to the iconic shores of Waikīkī to honor the life and legacy of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. The festival spans a full ten days of competition and cultural celebration, featuring surfing, swimming, volleyball, outrigger canoe paddling, foiling, tandem surfing, surfboard water polo, dog surfing, and more. OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels is proud to be the title sponsor of several marquee events benefiting the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation. The OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels Volleyball Challenge (Keiki) runs August 15–16, the OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels Legends Surf Invitational takes place August 19–21, and the OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels Volleyball Challenge (Adult) is held August 22–23. Additional highlights include the Opening Ceremony on August 14 at the Duke Kahanamoku Statue, the Duke's Waikīkī Ocean Mile Swim on August 15, the Pacifico Longboard Classic on August 17–18, and a Sunrise Birthday Lei Draping ceremony on August 24. For more information, visit dukekahanamokuoceanfest.com.