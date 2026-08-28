DUKE -- A One Man Show about a Legend with musical intro.

DUKE

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/747777/

Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Inamona

About the Show

A one-person portrayal of the life of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku

With opening musical performance by The Liliʻu Project – featuring John Signor, Starr Kalāhiki and Honybal Sosa

Running Time: 30-minute concert followed by 10-minute intermission and 60-minute play.

Award-winning actor, writer and storyteller Moses Goods creates an unforgettable portrayal of the life of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku in his one-man show entitled “Duke”. Hawai‘i’s first Olympic gold medalist and the father of modern surfing, Duke Kahanamoku is unquestionably one of the most important and beloved figures in Hawaiian history. Duke lived through Hawaiʻi’s transition from an independent Nation to a U.S territory and on to statehood. In many ways his extraordinary life served as a guiding light for Hawaiʻi’s people in their struggle to find identity in a changing world. Known for his humility, kindness and love of community Duke’s fame and renown made him a role model and source of inspiration for all.

Duke premiered in October 2015 at Honolulu Theatre for Youth, where it ran for five weeks with more than 10,000 people attending the show. The play’s development coincided with the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum’s landmark exhibition commemorating the 125th anniversary of Duke’s birth. In 2016, Moses Goods brought Duke to Pregones Theater in The Bronx, New York, and to Yale University, hosted by the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program.

100% of net proceeds from the “Duke” 2026 Summer Tour to benefit INAMONA, a Hawaiʻi nonprofit founded by Moses Goods and dedicated to preserving Native Hawaiian stories by providing resources in film, storytelling and theatrical arts to the community.

About the Artist

Moses Goods

In a career spanning 30 years, Moses Goods has become one of Hawaiʻi’s most prominent actors on both screen and stage. Currently, he can be seen on Apple TV portraying the role of ‘Moku’ on the award-winning series Chief of War. Moses has also had recurring guest star roles on RESCUE HI-Surf, NCIS Hawaiʻi and the MARVEL series Inhumans.

On stage, Moses has written and performed a vast body of work, all strongly rooted in Native Hawaiian culture and perspective. Several of his plays have toured extensively – from venues throughout the Hawaiian Islands to Lincoln Center in New York City. His latest play Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Hawaiian Steel Guitar is scheduled to tour nationally later this year.

The Liliʻu Project

The Liliʻu Project represents an ongoing exploration into the musical legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani. Widely known as the Hawaiian Kingdom’s last reigning Sovereign, Liliʻuokalani is among Hawaiʻi’s most prolific and significant haku mele. The ensemble endeavors to remember Liliʻuokalani through the study and sharing of her mele, her memoirs and other writings. In 2015, The Liliʻu Project collaborated with Moses Goods on the score of “Duke.” Tonight, they are delighted to share mele composed either by or for, Queen Liliʻuokalani.

Starr Kealaheleokalani Kalāhiki

Starr Kealaheleokalani Kalāhiki is a singer, born and raised in Moanalua Valley on the island of Oʻahu. A recipient of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Fellowship and a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, her professional experiences include theatrical productions including ʻUlalena, Naupaka, Waikīkī Nei, Don Tiki, and ʻAuana. Starr and her Liliʻu Project ensemble have performed the compositions of Queen Liliʻuokalani globally from Europe to Washington DC to the summit of Mauna Kea. By examining the parallels between the Queen’s time and our own, Starr embraces Liliʻuokalani’s practice of using mele to further the causes impacting the Lāhui, and to promote healing for all people.

John Signor

John Signor is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, sound designer and educator born and raised in Ewa Beach, Oʻahu. A recipient of the HSFCA Individual Artist Fellowship and Poʻokela Awards, he enjoys collaboration with various performing arts disciplines. He has served as musical director and co-composer of productions including The Liliʻu Project, Naupaka, ʻUlalena, Waikīkī Nei, and ʻAuana. As an educator, his work in children’s theatre and music outreach includes collaborations with The Arts Alliance in Education, East West Center, Liliʻuokalani Trust, Plaza de la Raza, Samadhi Hawaii, Theatre Theatre Maui, Lullaby Project, and Honolulu Theatre for Youth.

Honybal Sosa

Guitarist/composer Honybal Sosa has collaborated on scores for productions including Kīkaha ka Manu, A Dark and Stormy Knight, Tartuffe, and Duke, and is the recipient of Poʻokela Awards for Clockwork, and Secret in the Wings. Honybal has performed the music of Queen Liliʻuokalani in Washington D.C., at Festival À Corp in Poitiers, France, and the Soul Force Sacred Music Festival in California. He participated in Hawaiʻi Island’s Liliʻuokalani Trust Performing Arts camp and is a contributing songwriter and performer for Lullaby Project Hawaiʻi.

Performances

Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Ticket Information

Including Fees

Premium:

$53 (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred:

$47.70 (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$37.10

Partially-Obstructed View:

$26.50

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/747777/