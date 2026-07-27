Dr. Thomas Jaggar Returns to Uēkahuna for the 110th Park Birthday. Kaʻū actor Dick Hershberger returns for a rare interpretive performance as the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Step back in time to the day when Hawaiʻi National Park was established and learn what Kīlauea and Mauna Loa were teaching scientists and visitors back then. This special performance is sponsored by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN).

When: Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Uēkahuna observation deck

