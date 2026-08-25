DoHo Night Market to Bring Food, Music and Community to Downtown Honolulu

Fort Street Mall event will feature local vendors, live entertainment

and expanded recreation at Pickles at Forté

The DoHo Night Market invites residents, visitors, and local businesses to come together for an evening of food, music, and community in one of Hawaiʻi’s most historic districts. The event features dozens of vendors showcasing a mix of local eats, handmade crafts, art, and unique small business products. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly games, and a vibrant atmosphere as Fort Street is illuminated, symbolizing the renewed energy and transformation of Downtown Honolulu.

The energy and spirit of Downtown Honolulu will be on full display at the DoHo Night Market on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Guests enjoy outdoor seating, delectable food options, an evening of live local entertainment, and a festive market atmosphere designed to highlight local talent and craftsmanship. Performances by the Princess Ruth Band, the K-Era K-pop Dancers, Trial By Fire, and Matsuri Taiko are among the mix.

Activate DoHo encourages Downtown businesses, vendors, and community organizations to participate in these night markets, to bring people together and support the local economy