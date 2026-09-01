Discover Bon: History.Story.Dance.

Join us in partnership with JCI Honolulu for a free, hands on cultural workshop that introduces participants to the history and traditions of Bon Dance in Hawai'i and Japan. Through stories, demonstrations, and easy guided dances, participants may learn what the movements mean and gain confidence to join bon dances at local festivals.

The program is open to all ages and no dance experience is needed, making it a a fun and welcoming way to connect with Japanese traditions and our Hawai'i community.

Pre-registration is recommended. You can do so by calling: (808)733-8423, or by signing up at the library Reference Desk.

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required. All programs are subject to change. See a schedule of upcoming events at librarieshawaii.org/events.

