Step into the loi and reconnect with the land at Culture in AgriCULTURE Presented by Kamehameha Schools, an immersive day bringing food, farming, and culture together at Kakoo Oiwi. Rooted in the belief that agriculture is inseparable from culture, this one-of-a-kind experience invites you to engage directly with the practices that have sustained communities for generations.

Begin with a hands-on experience in the loi, learning about the cultivation of kalo and the deep cultural significance of ahupuaa system (a traditional Hawaiian land management system). Guided by stewards of the land, you’ll gain insight into how ancestral knowledge continues to shape Hawaii’s food systems today.

Then gather for a family-style lunch prepared by acclaimed Indigenous chefs from around the world, sharing the flavors and stories of their respective heritage foodways while highlighting the connection between culture, identity, and what we grow and eat. The day culminates in a panel discussion where chefs and cultural practitioners explore how Indigenous foodways can inspire more resilient and sustainable food systems—sharing how they are preserving traditional knowledge, strengthening food sovereignty, and reconnecting communities to the land.

Join us for a day of learning, sharing, and connection—where culture lives in the soil, on the plate, and in the stories we carry forward.

Note: As this event takes place outdoors and includes a hands-on experience, guests are encouraged to wear work-ready casual attire, including comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes or flip-flops. Please come prepared for sun, water, and muddy conditions, and consider bringing sun protection, bug spray, a towel, and a change of clothes.