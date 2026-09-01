Contemporary Dance 6-week series Elizabeth Lentz-Hill

This six-week series explores the fundamental movements and body awareness at the heart of Contemporary Modern Dance. Open to all levels, each class includes warm-ups, structured improvisation, across-the-floor combinations, and choreography designed to help you discover the joy, freedom, and expressive power of movement. Whether you’re building a strong foundation or refining more advanced technique and artistry, each dancer will be supported at their individual level.

Through mindful movement and creative exploration, you’ll deepen your body awareness, strengthen the connection between mind and movement, and discover new ways to express yourself. This class encourages you to explore your unique movement potential while cultivating confidence, presence, and authenticity, both as a dancer and as a human being.