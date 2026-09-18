Club Kahilu Dance Night returns with fiery Latin energy from Yumbel Marassi, a dynamic Argentine bassist, vocalist, and bandleader. Known for his bold basslines and magnetic stage presence, Yumbel will light up the dance floor with crowd favorites in salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, tango, and more. A celebrated Cultural Ambassador of El Bolsón and leader of Fuego Latin Orchestra Hawai‘i, Yumbel now calls Hawi home. With deep roots in Latin music and infectious charisma, he’s bringing the heat to Waimea.

Get ready to dance the night away—Club Kahilu style!

Enhance your evening—join The Dance Studio at Club Kahilu for a lively Salsa class!

Salsa – Friday, October 9 at 6:00 PM

Instructor: Patrick Velis

Kamuela resident Patrick Velis fell in love two decades ago with Ballroom dancing, West Coast Swing, Night Club Two-Step and then LA Salsa style. He began teaching after 11 years. His focus is finding the creative fusions between dance styles. Join him in his salsa and multi-cultural dance class prior to the Latin Fire concert. No previous dance experience required.

Click here to add the dance class to enhance your Club Kahilu experience.

About Club Kahilu Dance Nights

Club Kahilu Dance Nights transforms the theatre into a high-energy dance floor, bringing the community together for unforgettable evenings of music, rhythm, and fun. Whether you're an experienced dancer or just want to let loose with friends, Club Kahilu is the place to be. Come dance, mingle, and celebrate the joy of live music and movement right here in Waimea!

No experience necessary—just bring your dancing shoes and good vibes! Dance class available beforehand!

https://kahilu.org/events/club-kahilu-dance-night-latin-night-w-fuego/

