Chegamos: We Arrived.

Learn about Portuguese immigration and contributions to Hawaiʻi through this interpretive living history performance. Almost 16,000 Portuguese immigrants sailed to Hawaiʻi in the late 1800s to work the sugar cane fields, with the settlers described as “sober, honest, industrious and peaceable.” Jackie Pualani Johnson directs the performance that shares the immigration story of those who arrived primarily from the Azores and Madeira. The performance is produced by Kāhealani Martins Curammeng and features Steve DʻAssis, Salome Lagman, Randal McEndree, Catherine McPherson-Tampos and Evette Ewalani Tampos.

When: Saturday, August 22 at 11 a.m.

Where: Kahuku Visitor Contact Station. Turn into Kahuku near the 70.5-mile marker on Hwy 11 in Kaʻū.

