CELEBRATE AMERICA’S 250TH WITH PICNIC ON THE PIER ABOARD THE BATTLESHIP MISSOURI MEMORIAL

Celebrate Independence Day in a truly historic setting at the Battleship Missouri Memorial. “Picnic on the Pier” returns for a special evening honoring America’s 250th birthday aboard the iconic USS Missouri. Guests can enjoy panoramic harbor views, live entertainment, and a festive community atmosphere on the pier beside America’s last battleship.

The event includes free limited tours of the Mighty Mo (valued at $29 for adults), and live entertainment.

BYOFD (Bring Your Own Food & Drink) to the event, limit one cooler per family. Grills, tables, tents, umbrellas, glassware and glass bottles are prohibited. Limited food and beverages are also available for purchase from the concession stand.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online and are $30 for adults ($40 day of) and $15 for keiki (children) ages 4-12 ($25 day of). Enjoy a Pier VIP Table which includes reserved seating for up to eight guests in a prime viewing area on the forward pier, event admission and a Mighty Mo gift bundle for $500. For a Fantail VIP Experience, up to eight guests can enjoy an evening aboard the ship’s Fantail, live entertainment and a catered buffet dinner for $1,200.

For those without base access, a complimentary shuttle will be available from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Umbrellas and pets are not permitted.

