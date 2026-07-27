CCC: A Walk Through History on the National Park Service Birthday

Celebrate National Park Service history on its 110th anniversary and fee-free day! Join Cultural Resource Associate Anekelea Hübner of the Hawaiʻi Cooperative Studies Unit for a free guided walk that explores the legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Much of the eye‑catching infrastructure in the park was built by the young men of the CCC when the nation was starting to recover from the devastating effects of the Great Depression. Come learn more about the history of the CCC, their contributions to the national park, and how their legacy lives on today. Wear comfortable walking shoes, bring sun and rain protection and water. This easy, one-mile walk highlights the CCC achievements in the Kīlauea Administration and Employee Housing Historic District, which is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

When: Tuesday, August 25 at 10 a.m. (about 90 minutes)

Where: Meet Anekelea in front of the Volcano Art Center Gallery

