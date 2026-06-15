Experience an evening where heritage, innovation, and global influence converge at the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s annual Halekulani Gala. This year, BTS: Beyond the Seoul invites guests to explore the evolution of Korean cuisine—where deep-rooted traditions meet modern culinary artistry in an extraordinary expression of culture, craft, and creativity.

Five world-class chefs—among the most celebrated voices in contemporary Korean gastronomy—present a five-course wine-paired dinner that explores the foundations of hansik through a refined, modern lens. Rooted in centuries-old traditions of fermentation, seasonality, and balance, each course reflects the philosophies that have shaped Korean cuisine, while showcasing the innovation that has propelled it onto the world stage.

Paired with a curated selection of ultra-luxury wines, every course is a study in precision and harmony—thoughtfully composed, technically masterful, and deeply expressive. From the quiet depth of aged flavors to the vibrant energy of modern interpretation, the evening unfolds as a journey beyond the plate—into the soul of a cuisine defined by both tradition and transformation.

Join us for an unforgettable night that honors heritage, celebrates culinary excellence, and brings the spirit of Korea to life through a truly world-class dining experience.

