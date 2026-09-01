Brazilian Samba Diwali Performance 8-week series with Carmen Linhares

Perform on the historic stage of Hawaiʻi Theatre, our biggest performance opportunity yet! Throughout this vibrant dance series, you’ll prepare for an exciting group performance at the Diwali Celebration while immersing yourself in the rich traditions of Brazilian dance.

Feel the rhythm of Brazil pulse through your body as you explore Samba, Afro-Brazilian, Orixá, and other traditional dance styles that inspire joy, connection, and freedom of expression. Each class includes an energizing warm-up, foundational steps, dynamic choreography, and cultural insights that reveal the roots and spirit behind each movement.

Whether you’re new to dance or have years of experience, this series is your chance to grow as a dancer, connect with an inspiring community, and experience the thrill of performing on one of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic stages. Just bring your enthusiasm and dedication, we’ll take care of the rest!