Brain Health Scavenger Hunt at the Mall

Join AARP and community partners at Prince Kuhio Plaza for a fun and engaging Brain Health Scavenger Hunt. Stroll the mall and stop by interactive learning stations focused on the six pillars of brain health. Try simple, hands-on activities, connect with local resources, and pick up practical tips for everyday well-being. Enter online for a chance to win a $100 Safeway gift card and let us know if you can attend. Participate in the scavenger hunt for more chances to win prizes, including three $50 gift cards. No need to be present when winners are drawn. Drop in anytime from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.