Brain Health: Identifying and Preventing Concussions and Other Brain Injuries

Wahiawa Health and Wellness Association is excited to welcome Violet Horvath, Director of the Pacific Disability Center at UH Manoa's John A. Burns School of Medicine. She will cover key topics regarding brain health: Recognizing signs and symptoms of a concussion and other brain injuries; Understanding how these injuries may occur; as well as discovering protective measures and support resources available and so much more! Don't miss out on a great opportunity to learn how to protect and care for your brain! It's a free event! Please visit our website www.whawahiawa.org to sign-up. Hope to see you there!