Blazing Saddles Film Screening at Aloha Theatre

Ride into the Wild West for a special screening of Blazing Saddles at Aloha Theatre! Mel Brooks' outrageous comedy classic stars Cleavon Little as the quick-witted Sheriff Bart and Gene Wilder as the legendary Waco Kid in a fearless satire that turned the Western genre on its head.

Packed with unforgettable characters, razor-sharp humor, and some of the most iconic comedy moments ever put on film, Blazing Saddles remains one of the funniest and most influential comedies of all time. Whether you're revisiting this beloved classic or experiencing its wild, irreverent humor for the first time, don't miss this unforgettable movie night in the historic setting of Aloha Theatre.

Admission is free with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations in advance at www.TheTheatery.com.

Movie-only tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online in advance at www.AlohaTheatre.com or at the Aloha Theatre box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.