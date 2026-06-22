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Black Girl Magic

Black Girl Magic

An evening celebrating the beauty, magnificence, and power of Black women and girls. Featuring the first Ms. Juneteenth pageant and fashion show. There will be a gourmet dinner with special and unique food. Plus entertainment.

Manoa Valley Theatre
$75
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Manoa Valley Theatre
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
http://www.manoavalleytheatre.com

Artist Group Info

lindaroseherman@gmail.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
http://www.manoavalleytheatre.com