Black Girl Magic
Black Girl Magic
An evening celebrating the beauty, magnificence, and power of Black women and girls. Featuring the first Ms. Juneteenth pageant and fashion show. There will be a gourmet dinner with special and unique food. Plus entertainment.
Manoa Valley Theatre
$75
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Manoa Valley Theatre
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
Artist Group Info
lindaroseherman@gmail.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com