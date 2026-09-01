Belly Dance Fusion Diwali Prformance 8-week series with Andrea de Gruchy

Be part of something truly special as we prepare for our biggest stage yet, a spectacular Diwali performance at the historic Hawaiʻi Theatre on November 1!

Join Andrea in this exciting performance series as we learn choreography, refine technique, build confidence, and celebrate the beauty and joy of belly dance. Whether you’re new to belly dance or have previous experience, you’ll be supported every step of the way in a welcoming and encouraging community.

This is more than a dance class, it’s an opportunity to challenge yourself, connect with others, and experience the excitement of performing on one of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic stages. Together, we’ll celebrate the vibrant traditions of Diwali through movement, music, and storytelling.