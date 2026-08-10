Batman Film Screening at Aloha Theatre

Step into the shadows of Gotham City with a special screening of Batman at Aloha Theatre! Tim Burton's groundbreaking superhero classic stars Michael Keaton as the mysterious Dark Knight and Jack Nicholson in his unforgettable performance as the Joker. Blending gothic style, thrilling action, and unforgettable characters, this iconic film helped redefine the modern superhero genre.

With its striking visuals, Danny Elfman's legendary score, and a perfect mix of adventure and suspense, Batman remains a fan favorite decades after its release. Whether you're a lifelong Batman fan or experiencing this cinematic classic on the big screen for the first time, don't miss this unforgettable movie night in the historic setting of Aloha Theatre.

Admission is free with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations in advance at www.TheTheatery.com.

Movie-only tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online in advance at www.AlohaTheatre.com or at the Aloha Theatre box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.