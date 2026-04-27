Basic Bike Repair Course (5/25, Memorial Day) with HBL

5/25/26 (MON, Memorial Day) Fix-a-Flat Workshop

"This 90-minute basic bike maintenance workshop will help you conquer the most common repair you'll need to do on your bike (fixing a flat)! No bike maintenance experience needed.

Fix-a-Flat workshop includes:

✓ Repair kit essentials: What every cyclist should carry when riding

✓ How to remove the wheels from your bike & replace a punctured inner tube

✓ What causes punctures & a (free!) way to prevent getting them

✓ Hands-on practice using a method for flat fixing that will make your life easier

✓ Additional tips, tricks, and tools for hassle-free flat fixing

This workshop is put on by your friends at Hawai‘i Bicycling League with help from a grant through the City & County of Honolulu, Department of Transportation Services.

Registration is required (and will close 1 day before the event). Sign up (for free!) at: https://secure.hbl.org/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F34713