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Basic Bike Repair Course (5/25, Memorial Day) with HBL

Basic Bike Repair Course (5/25, Memorial Day) with HBL

5/25/26 (MON, Memorial Day) Fix-a-Flat Workshop
"This 90-minute basic bike maintenance workshop will help you conquer the most common repair you'll need to do on your bike (fixing a flat)! No bike maintenance experience needed.

Fix-a-Flat workshop includes:
✓ Repair kit essentials: What every cyclist should carry when riding
✓ How to remove the wheels from your bike & replace a punctured inner tube
✓ What causes punctures & a (free!) way to prevent getting them
✓ Hands-on practice using a method for flat fixing that will make your life easier
✓ Additional tips, tricks, and tools for hassle-free flat fixing

This workshop is put on by your friends at Hawai‘i Bicycling League with help from a grant through the City & County of Honolulu, Department of Transportation Services.
Registration is required (and will close 1 day before the event). Sign up (for free!) at: https://secure.hbl.org/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F34713

The Bike Shop (Honolulu)
https://secure.hbl.org/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F34713
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawai‘i Bicycling League
808-735-5756
bicycle@hbl.org
hbl.org
The Bike Shop (Honolulu)
1149 S. King Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
(808) 596-0588
Honolulu@BikeShopHawaii.com
www.bikeshophawaii.com