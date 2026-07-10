Aloha Theatre is holding Auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Auditions will be held Sunday, July 12th and Tuesday, July 14th and are by online appointment only. Times will be segmented. Reserve a time by signing up at www.alohatheatre.com. If needed, callbacks will be on Wednesday, July 15th, starting at 6:00pm.

We are seeking local talent who are excited to cooperate and collaborate with the directors of the production, and who boast a passion to learn/perform, a positive attitude, unique and fun personalities, with speaking and projecting abilities. This performance will be directed by Brett McCardle and features roles for teens to adults.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a compelling stage adaptation of the bestselling novel by Mark Haddon. The play follows Christopher, a brilliant 15-year-old with a unique way of seeing the world, as he investigates the mysterious death of a neighbor's dog. His search for the truth leads to unexpected discoveries about his family, making this a powerful story about courage, trust, and finding one's place in the world.

Audition registration, sides, the production calendar, and more information can be found on the website - https://www.apachawaii.org/auditions