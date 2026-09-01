Art of Chinese Tea and Presence Workshop with Deeshen Shah and Jade Chan

This Art of Chinese Tea (Cha Yi / Cha Dao) workshop invites you to slow down, connect with the culture, qualities of tea, and let tea guide you into presence.

What if cultivating calm and clarity felt purposeful — like a quiet invitation to notice, soften, and fully experience each moment?

Learn the art of Chinese tea through a traditional, authentic, hands-on demonstration that invites you to slow down, tune in, and truly experience tea—followed by guided reflection to help you carry that calm with you.

This uplifting and immersive workshop introduces you to Cha Dao, the Way of Tea , where tea becomes more than a drink—it becomes a mindful practice, a teacher, and a moment to reconnect with yourself.

You’ll explore what it means to be Cha Ren, a person shaped by the qualities of tea, gently learning from tea and water as they model patience, flow, and quiet strength. Each piece of teaware is introduced with intention.

As you watch the live demonstrations of high mountain tea prepared and engage with the process, you’ll begin to feel the Qi—the journey of tea—from leaf to water to cup, and finally into your body.

You’re invited to sip slowly, reflect openly, and notice what arises.

In this workshop, you will:

Experience a traditional Chinese tea-making demonstration, up close and hands on

Learn the meaning and philosophy on Cha Dao, the Way of Tea, and each piece of teaware

Explore Cha Dao as a way of presence, reflection, joy, and mindfulness

Sense the flow of Qi through the tea-making process

Learn from the qualities of tea and water—presence calm, adaptability, and clarity

Enjoy a guided reflection on presence in a supportive, welcoming space