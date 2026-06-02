Hālawa Xeriscape Garden, nestled in Hālawa Valley, will form the backdrop of the annual Unthirsty Plant Sale, presented by the Board of Water Supply and the Friends of Hālawa Xeriscape Garden, on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Unthirsty Plant Sale, located at 99-1268 Iwaena St., is ideal for plant lovers of all skill levels — including those who do not have a green thumb. Shoppers will find an abundance of low-maintenance, drought-resistant plants on sale. Only major credit cards are accepted.

“Outdoor watering can account for 30-50% of a household’s total water usage,” said Ernie Lau, manager and chief engineer of the Board of Water Supply. “Xeriscape plants allow you to have all the benefits of a garden without extensive watering and can help to reduce your monthly water bill.”

Members of the Friends of Hālawa Xeriscape Garden receive “early bird” entry and a 10 percent discount on their plant purchases.

The plant sale will feature rows of tables filled with native Hawaiian, varieties of succulents and cacti along with many other xeriscape plants from local plant vendors. Visit our many community partners and government agency booths featuring informative and interactive displays and giveaways. Answers to plant care and maintenance questions will be available from the Plant Doctors, courtesy of the University of Hawai‘i Master Gardeners. Hawaiian Earth Recycling once again made a generous donation of compost for a free give away during the event , one per person.

Free street parking along Iwaena Street. Free shuttle service from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to the Unthirsty Plant Sale, courtesy of the Board of Water Supply.

