An Evening with Waiakoa
An Evening with Waiakoa
An Evening with Waiakoa
Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Starts at 7:00pm
Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/
About
Presented by ProArts Playhouse and KPOA
Featuring Anthony Pfluke, Ethan Villanueva, and Tarvin Makia
Don’t Stop the Journey
A music video release show and birthday celebration!
Ticket Information (Including Fees):
Premium Seating:
$53 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables;
Preferred Seating:
$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section;
Regular Seating:
$26.50;
Partially-Obstructed View Seats:
$21.20;
For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/