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An Evening with Waiakoa

An Evening with Waiakoa

An Evening with Waiakoa
Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Starts at 7:00pm
Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/

About
​Presented by ProArts Playhouse and KPOA
Featuring Anthony Pfluke, Ethan Villanueva, and Tarvin Makia
Don’t Stop the Journey
A music video release show and birthday celebration!

Ticket Information (Including Fees):
Premium Seating:
$53 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables;
Preferred Seating:
$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section;
Regular Seating:
$26.50;
Partially-Obstructed View Seats:
$21.20;

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/

ProArts Theater
26.50 -- 53.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ProArts Playhouse
808-463-6550
info@proartsmaui.org
www.ProArtsMaui.org

Artist Group Info

info@proartsmaui.org
https://proartsmaui.org
ProArts Theater
1280 S Kihei Rd, Azeka Makai Center
Kihei, Hawaii 96753
8084636550
lin@proartsmaui.org
Http://www.proartsmaui.org