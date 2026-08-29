An Evening with Waiakoa

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/

About

​Presented by ProArts Playhouse and KPOA

Featuring Anthony Pfluke, Ethan Villanueva, and Tarvin Makia

Don’t Stop the Journey

A music video release show and birthday celebration!

Ticket Information (Including Fees):

Premium Seating:

$53 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables;

Preferred Seating:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section;

Regular Seating:

$26.50;

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20;

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/