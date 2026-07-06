Aloha is Love “ONE WORLD” Dance Party with Yvonne Siet
Aloha is Love “ONE WORLD” Dance Party with Yvonne Siet
Get ready to celebrate connection, culture, and joy at DYY Creations’ annual ONE WORLD Dance Party — created in collaboration with Still & Moving Center! Step into an evening of world music, dance, and community hosted by IslandMama Yvonne, a beloved cultural event organizer who brings people together through movement and celebration. This year, you’ll experience an inspiring lineup of special guests, including world-renowned taiko and shakuhachi master Kenny Endo, along with our very own Andrea de Guchy, founder of BeliRaq, choreographer, author, and mindful movement advocate. You’ll move, connect, and celebrate alongside a vibrant community — with delicious homemade summer treats by Kalani adding even more sweetness to the evening. Save the date and join us for 120 minutes of pure bliss, music, and unforgettable moments.