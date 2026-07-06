Aloha is Love “ONE WORLD” Dance Party with Yvonne Siet

Get ready to celebrate connection, culture, and joy at DYY Creations’ annual ONE WORLD Dance Party — created in collaboration with Still & Moving Center! Step into an evening of world music, dance, and community hosted by IslandMama Yvonne, a beloved cultural event organizer who brings people together through movement and celebration. This year, you’ll experience an inspiring lineup of special guests, including world-renowned taiko and shakuhachi master Kenny Endo, along with our very own Andrea de Guchy, founder of BeliRaq, choreographer, author, and mindful movement advocate. You’ll move, connect, and celebrate alongside a vibrant community — with delicious homemade summer treats by Kalani adding even more sweetness to the evening. Save the date and join us for 120 minutes of pure bliss, music, and unforgettable moments.