Aloha Harvest's Fuel the Rescue Gala

Fuel the Rescue Gala is Aloha Harvest's signature fundraising event, bringing together some of Hawaiʻi's top chefs for an unforgettable evening of chef tasting stations, live entertainment, an open bar, and a silent auction—all in support of fighting food insecurity across our islands.

Guests will enjoy dishes from Hy's Steak House, Mud Hen Water, The Pig & The Lady, Kupu, Tikis Grill & Bar, Vintage Books, Minasa Hawaii, Ahi & Vegetable, and Chick-fil-A Hawaii featuring Chef Jeremy Shigekane.

This year's gala aims to raise $120,000 to purchase a new refrigerated food rescue truck, allowing Aloha Harvest to rescue even more quality food that would otherwise go to waste and deliver it to local nonprofit organizations serving families, kūpuna, keiki, and individuals experiencing food insecurity throughout Hawaiʻi. Every ticket purchased helps fuel this mission and make a lasting impact in our community.