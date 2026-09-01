Aloha Friday Function & Flow Yoga In the Park with Robin Shepard

You deserve to wind down for the weekend and treat yourself to a mindful movement experience.

We invite you to join us for a refreshing Aloha Friday Function & Flow Yoga Pop-Up session at The Park Ke’eaumoku.

Robin Shepard from The Still & Moving Center warmly invites you to experience the FluidUs yoga practice. Appropriate for all levels (including absolute beginners), her class provides you with functional movement, natural breath mechanics, and balance through grounding – all with practical applications for your daily life.