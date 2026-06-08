"All the Things I Leave You" film in Ilokano with English subtitles

“All the Things I Leave You” Film Screening

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Starts at 6:00pm

Run time: 3 Hours including intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE:

About the Show

Set in a family-run restaurant in Ilocos, in the Philippines this intergenerational story follows Jorge, a privileged young man, and Kiko, a street-smart newcomer, as they uncover a hidden box of unsent letters and photographs after the death of Jorge’s grandfather, Tino, a retired Maui sakada. The discovery reveals a decades-old love story between Tino and his best friend, Bong — one shaped by migration, forgetting, and sacrifice. As Jorge and Kiko piece together the past, their own relationship begins to change. Rooted in Ilokano culture, the film is a quiet exploration of class, intimacy, memory, and the legacies we choose to carry forward.

Web series formatted a full length feature film. Ilokano language with English subtitles.

Ticket Information, fees included:

General Admission:

$10.60

