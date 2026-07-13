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Aktion Club of Kona's 1st Annual Corn Hole Tournament

Aktion Club of Kona's 1st Annual Corn Hole Tournament

A Fundraiser for the Aktion Club of Kona. Friends, Food, Refreshments and Music. Aktion Club is a service leadership program that provides adults living with disabilities opportunities to give back to their communities. Aktion Club is a division of Kiwanis Club. Contact Denise at (808) 345-0433 for information.

Kona Elks #2616
$25.00 per person or $50.00 per team
09:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Aktion Club of Kona
8083450433
denise@fulllifehawaii.org
www.FullLifeHawaii.org

Artist Group Info

denise@fulllifehawaii.org
Kona Elks #2616
76-170 Huailalui Rd
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740
808-329-2616
bluedragontavern.com