Aktion Club of Kona's 1st Annual Corn Hole Tournament
Aktion Club of Kona's 1st Annual Corn Hole Tournament
A Fundraiser for the Aktion Club of Kona. Friends, Food, Refreshments and Music. Aktion Club is a service leadership program that provides adults living with disabilities opportunities to give back to their communities. Aktion Club is a division of Kiwanis Club. Contact Denise at (808) 345-0433 for information.
Kona Elks #2616
$25.00 per person or $50.00 per team
09:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aktion Club of Kona
8083450433
denise@fulllifehawaii.org
Artist Group Info
denise@fulllifehawaii.org