AIA Honolulu - Kona Film Night “Bawa's Garden”

AIA Honolulu invites members and the public to join us for a screening of “Bawa's Garden,” to be shown in Kona.

"Bawa’s Garden" is a road movie in search of the work of renowned Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa.

The film follows a protagonist as she traverses the island in pursuit of the ‘lost’ garden of Lunuganga. While the treasure may be the goal, the journey sparks encounters with vivid characters and rarely seen buildings that reveal the story of Bawa’s life and legacy.

Shot across Sri Lanka, this experimental docudrama blends dreamlike narrative with real people and places intrinsic to Bawa’s world. Eclectic and quietly moving, the film echoes the spirit of Bawa’s architecture—and the collaborators who helped shape it.

Eclectic and quietly moving, the film echoes the spirit of Bawa’s architecture—and the collaborators who helped shape it.