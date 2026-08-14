AIA Hawai‘i Book Club Explores Climate Solutions and a More Sustainable Future

AIA Hawai‘i Book Club features “What If We Get It Right? by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, an inspiring and hopeful look at the future of climate action. Through conversations with architects, scientists, artists, and visionaries, Johnson explores practical solutions and imagines what a healthier, more sustainable world could look like if we make the right choices today. It's an optimistic, thought-provoking book that encourages readers to see possibility instead of despair.

The discussion will be led by Dr. Kirsten Oleson, Professor of Ecological Economics in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management at UH Manoa. Oleson is an interdisciplinary sustainability scientist and professor at the University of Hawai‘i whose work focuses on climate adaptation, conservation, and sustainable resource management in Hawai‘i and the Pacific Islands.